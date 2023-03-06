Lake Street Capital Trims Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Target Price to $32.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CKPT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

CKPT opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.52. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $25,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,573 shares in the company, valued at $625,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $25,764.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,578.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $25,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,764.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,626 shares of company stock worth $182,446. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 34.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the last quarter.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

