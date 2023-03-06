Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Glenn O’rourke Sells 920 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $77,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,666.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $79,032.72.
- On Friday, February 24th, Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00.
Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance
Shares of LSCC opened at $88.61 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.