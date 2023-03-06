Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,150 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Acushnet by 840.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Acushnet by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $54.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

