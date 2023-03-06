Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,477 Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 146.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the third quarter worth $121,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,110.1% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $787.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

CGBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

