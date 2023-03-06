Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,123 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 1,642.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 35.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 620,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in AppLovin by 11.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 26.6% in the third quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 574,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 120,567 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.12.

Insider Activity

AppLovin Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,146,001 shares of company stock worth $12,236,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

APP opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.35.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

