Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 821 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $88,427.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,701.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $88,427.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,701.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $352,548 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $655.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $63.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

