Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,518 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 641.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth $109,000.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.