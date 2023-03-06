Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $78.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.