Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on NWPX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

