Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,964 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,517,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 31,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $1,636,165.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,800 shares in the company, valued at $45,908,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $1,253,495.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at $47,517,686.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,272 shares of company stock worth $6,798,617 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.