Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,176 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 65.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 176.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTO shares. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $17.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $403.40 million, a P/E ratio of -219.13 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -1,900.00%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

