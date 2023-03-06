Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 7,628 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 179.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Costamare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the first quarter worth about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Costamare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

CMRE opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $18.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Costamare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

