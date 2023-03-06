Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 825 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of National Research by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Research by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Research in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $259,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,411,639 shares in the company, valued at $179,641,940.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $259,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,411,639 shares in the company, valued at $179,641,940.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 2,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $110,907.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $350,563.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,115 shares of company stock valued at $799,545. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $47.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

