Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,615 POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Towle & Co raised its position in POSCO by 2.3% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 10,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 412.6% during the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 458,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth about $8,019,000. 3.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKX. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

