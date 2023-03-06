Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 468 Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 468 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Lennox International by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lennox International by 662.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $262.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.76. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $279.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LII. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Lennox International Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Articles

