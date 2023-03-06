Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,609 Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlas by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Atlas by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Stock Performance

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Atlas Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

Atlas Dividend Announcement

About Atlas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

