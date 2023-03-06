Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 77,974 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 77,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,184,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 471.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 841,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.66. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

