Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 1,657.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 355,127 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 18.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,334,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 1,124.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 131.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,465 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC stock opened at $138.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $204.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

