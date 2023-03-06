Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,131,000 after purchasing an additional 54,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,506,000 after buying an additional 35,028 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Encore Wire

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $197.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average is $144.25. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.32. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

