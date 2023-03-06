Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in EngageSmart by 134.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 17.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity at EngageSmart

EngageSmart Stock Up 4.1 %

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EngageSmart stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Featured Articles

