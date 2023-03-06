Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVMI. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Nova by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Nova by 27.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVMI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $92.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nova Ltd. has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

