Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Employers by 709.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Employers in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

