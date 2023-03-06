Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 69,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,417,499.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.40.

CHDN opened at $248.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.80. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $253.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

