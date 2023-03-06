Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday.

Myers Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of MYE opened at $21.25 on Monday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $775.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.