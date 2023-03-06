Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Docebo were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the first quarter worth $295,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 46.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after buying an additional 74,702 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 155.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $36.13 on Monday. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Docebo Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.