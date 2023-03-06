Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 563.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $190.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.20. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total transaction of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

