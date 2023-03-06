Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,229,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 433,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

TrueBlue stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $613.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

