Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $102,000 Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 44,764 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 43.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kelly Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KELYA shares. Noble Financial lowered their price objective on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is -18.52%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

