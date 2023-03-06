Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 44.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAP opened at $116.90 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $123.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

