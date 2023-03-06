Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 50.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter worth $343,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 105.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $33.01 on Monday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $34.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

