Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $93,000 Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Semtech by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

