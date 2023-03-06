Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $95,000 Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,727.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 178,744 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,711.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 174,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 164,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 155,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.47.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 110.15% and a negative net margin of 194.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,732.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,558 shares in the company, valued at $675,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 3,881 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $175,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $310,388 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

