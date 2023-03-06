Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRIM opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $298.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In other news, Director David G. Wight bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.76 per share, with a total value of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at $101,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Wight acquired 1,000 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.76 per share, for a total transaction of $52,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

