Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 39.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 10.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Shares of ORGO opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $383.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Organogenesis Company Profile

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.