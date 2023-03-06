Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $112,000 in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEM. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1Life Healthcare

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $116,674.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 7,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $116,674.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,844 shares of company stock valued at $343,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.10 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

