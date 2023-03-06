Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 22.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $114.79 on Monday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $139.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.46.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.