Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $22,956,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $729,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.