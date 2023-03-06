Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $96,000 Investment in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 813 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $165.34 on Monday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.06.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,853.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $618,417.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,853.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $1,174,588. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Stories

