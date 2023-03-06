Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,255 Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TravelCenters of America were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About TravelCenters of America

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

(Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.