Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.02. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $58.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.02.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $262.45 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

