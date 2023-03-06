Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,937 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

NYSE:HGV opened at $47.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

