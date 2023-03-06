Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HIW opened at $27.19 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

