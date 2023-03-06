Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,270,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Seagen by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 190,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 83,342 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Seagen from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.59.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $181.29 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.49.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $11,125,120.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

