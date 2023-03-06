Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth $187,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SciPlay by 17.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in SciPlay during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SCPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $17.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

