Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,614,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,344,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 841,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

