Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after purchasing an additional 334,649 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth about $6,802,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,266,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 238,739 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 155,360 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,093,000 after acquiring an additional 130,429 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $12.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $489.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

