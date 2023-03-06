Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,794 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IAA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IAA by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in IAA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.55 million. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

