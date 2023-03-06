Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $272.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

See Also

