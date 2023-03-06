Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,530 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after buying an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after buying an additional 968,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 389.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after purchasing an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 679,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.