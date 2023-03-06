Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 30,596 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,596 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 0.4 %

MSM opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $81.42. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

